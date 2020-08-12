Monica Pledges To Help Incarcerated Ex-Boyfriend C-Murder Be Released From Prison

Monica Denise is showing love and support of her ex and life sentence server C-Murder and is pledging to help free him from his shackles. C-Murder aka Corey Miller has been incarcerated since he was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009. Miller’s famous family, including brother Master P and nephew Lil Romeo have been vocal about his innocents in regards to the murder of a 16-year-old named Steven Thomas was shot and killed in a nightclub in Harvey, Louisiana.

On his birthday, Monica promises to fight for freedom on Miller’s behalf.

“You are not alone.. The fight is about to change because you will not fight alone!” Monica wrote alongside a photo of C-Murer. “Your daughter and Tru family deserve to have you with them! I’m about to be on some other sh*t @cmurder.”

It’s unclear how Monica plans to fight but the promise was made and we believe her. Earlier this year Monica also showed C-Murder lots of love on his birthday. You can check out Monica’s latest post below.

C-Murder still communicates with supporters through a verified Instagram account where he sells merchandise to raise funds for his daughters. In the captions he maintains his innocence.

Being wrongfully convicted affected the lives of the most important people to me! My daughters! @alexischelsea created Forever TRU available now .. hashtag #ForeverTru so that we can see & share you representing ! Link in Bio

