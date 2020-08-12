Will You Be Watching? Rosci Diaz Talks New Game Show “Cannonball” (Exclusive)

Rosci Diaz said her new game show “Cannonball,” was a wet, wild and family-friendly escape from the country’s troubles.

Diaz, along with the WWE’s Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, will host the 10-part series where contestants from around the country compete in a series of challenges in a water park-style obstacle course – with plenty of belly flops – for a $10,000 cash prize.

“I have to say it couldn’t have come at a better time,” Diaz said. “You can watch it with your family. It’s a show that the family can enjoy. It’s just fun. Who doesn’t want to be in a water theme park every single day?”

The veteran TV personality said the show’s contestants come from all walks of life – with one competing to buy an engagement ring, another planning to take their family on a much-needed vacation.

The show is “lots of laughs, lots of smiles, lots of quality time,” Diaz told BOSSIP. “It’s a good reset. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, anyone can be on ‘Cannonball.’ No matter if you’re a gym rat or a regular person who likes to drink beer – you can still win the course and you never know what the outcome is going to be.”

In the meantime, Diaz said she’s been enjoying her own pool at home during lockdown, and fans have been sharing their own #cannonball challenge pictures online and creating homemade obstacle courses.

“Cannonball” premieres Thursday night at 8 p.m. on the USA network.