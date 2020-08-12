Make ‘Em Say Uhhhhhh: Romeo Miller Says He’s ‘Not Ready’ To View “WAP” Especially After Viral Jordyn Woods Massage Video

2020 has been a difficult year for those who don’t have a spouse in their homes during quarantine and months of stay-at-home orders.

Single people have been forced to be on lockdown without any action or hanky panky for months at a time. If they do allow someone into their space, they run the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 because they have no clue where that person has been. This has caused a surge in OnlyFan’s revenue and new accounts for those trying to make do with no physical contact. Even though we are already well into August, many are still holding it down in quarantine solo because nothing about a respiratory illness sounds like fun–and it’s certainly not fun to pass it to an elder and risk their lives, either.

Even when you are being responsible, temptation will always find a way. One person still in lockdown is Master P’s son Romeo Miller. According to reports from Page Six, the temptation is getting to Romeo in the form of Cardi B’s new video “WAP” and his homegirl Jordyn Woods’ viral massage video.

It’s just “too much” for the No Limit legacy.

“I may be the only person who has not seen it,” he told Page Six. “I’m not trying to get excited. We are on lockdown right now, so it’s too much for me. I seen a little tease; I didn’t hit that play button yet, because I don’t know what’s gonna happen.” “I’m trying to keep it real professional right now and focus,” the 30-year-old host of Fox Soul’s new talk show “The Mix” added. “I gotta play that like a movie night.“ As far as his personal favorite of the video’s stars, Miller says, “I’m picking Megan. First of all, Cardi is already taken. I’m a man of boundaries; I don’t play with that. Megan is from H-Town, and I love the stallions, baby.” “WAP” isn’t the only salacious video on Miller’s mind, though. “I saw Jordyn [Woods’] massage video, but I feel bad; that’s a family friend right there,” he explains. “I’m not supposed to see all of that. My little brother is friends with her little sister, so they always come over for Bible study. But after seeing that video I have to sit on the other side of the room. She’s messing up my Bible study now.”

Romeo also told The Neighborhood Talk that he was just joking about the Jordyn Woods bible study comment.

“Never said she was messing up my Bible Study and she’s a family friend, it was sarcastic as hell.”

S U R E.

Romeo might as well log off social media until things return to normal post-coronavirus. At this point, the ladies are showing out, and with Cardi providing them with an anthem for their shenanigans, there is no end in sight.