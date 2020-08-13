Candiace Dillard Apologizes After Homophobic Tweets Resurface

So Sorry: #RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Apologizes After Homophobic Tweets Resurface

Candiace Dillard is offering an apology after a firestorm of controversy erupted surrounding old tweets.

The Real Housewife of Potomac has been in headlines in recent weeks for her ongoing feud with ex-friend Monique Samuels, now, however, tweets she published over 10 years ago are raising eyebrows.

The now-deleted tweets are from 2010 through 2011 and in one, one dated January 9, 2010, Candiace wrote; “Queenie gay men irk me.

In others, she added that fashionable men walk a fine line and when they’re too extra they “disgust” her. She also apparently was a Real Housewives of Atlanta fan and shaded Phaedra Parks’ now ex-husband Apollo Nida, calling him a “little gay.

“I’m personally turned off by men who r too into fashion. It’s a fine line. When u do too much, I’m disgusted. Makes me think “gay.”

I think might officemate might be alittle gay. He does some strange things…makes me raise an eyebrow here and there.

Phaedra’s husband is so AWKWARD. ughhhhh. I think he might be a little gay too….hmm….#realhousewivesofatl. “If you wanna be or are gay then do you. But wtf is up wit dudes wanting to be women?” read a retweet Candiace posted. She added, “Agreed”

Whew, what a mess.

Naturally, people are pretty peeved by Candiace and luckily she’s explaining herself while admitting that she was wrong. In a lengthy statement uploaded to her Instagram, she apologized for he transgressions while addressing the LGBTQIA+ community and noting that she lacked judgement and consideration.

“I want to address tweets that resurfaced from nearly 10 years ago that may have offended people I love dearly and those who have supported me as a Potomac Housewife. To my loyal fanbase, the LGBTQIA+ viewers, thank you for your unwavering support. I love you. I alone am responsible for my words and I deeply regret saying anything that could have hurt my friends, colleagues, family and fans. At the time I was a private citizen, speaking carelessly and crassly as we often do, and for my lack of better judgment, I am sorry. While I have always considered myself an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, I recognize my words were insensitive and undermined the support, reverence and love I have consistently tried to demonstrate through advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights and causes, as well as my personal relationships with those who identify as LGBTQIA+. […] T

his has been a humbling experience but I remain committed to learning and listening to become a more effective and empathetic ally. My prayer is that this may serve as a teachable moment for those who are willing to listen and learn as it has been for me. It’s imperative that we love more, have empathy and search for understanding. I am truly sorry for my comments and I only ask for patience and understanding as I strive to evolve as a person.

With love and respect, CDB.”

Several housewives fans have accepted her apology.

What do YOU think about (the latest) RHOP controversy?

