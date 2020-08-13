Jesus Take The Wheel: 10-Year-Old Witnesses Mom’s Murder While Attending Class Via Zoom

A 10-year-old Florida girl was supposed to have a peaceful first day of virtual learning this week that was unfortunately marred by tragedy.

WPTV reports that the daughter of 32-year-old Maribel Rosado Morales witnessed her mother’s murder while live on Zoom. Reportedly the girl’s five other siblings saw their mother’s shooting as well reports WPTV.

According to Sheriff Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, Maribel’s ex Donald Williams, 27, is facing first degree murder charges for the killing that took place Monday in Indiantown, Florida.

“We think most of the children in the home saw it,” Snyder said at a news conference on Tuesday. He then noted that the 10-year-old’s teacher noticed a disturbance and muted the child on Zoom. [“The teacher] did hear some high tone conversation, noticed some kind of confrontation, muted it, and then watched the [child] put her hands up to her ears,” Sheriff Snyder said.

The child’s screen then went blank after apparently being hit by a projectile. The Sheriff believes Williams was upset about a video and went to confront his ex.

“He went in and confronted her with something to do with a video,” Snyder said. “And then later we learned there was a conversation about Facebook.”

WPTV also spoke with Maribel’s fiance who’s reeling because he wasn’t there to save the young mother’s life. He told the news outlet that he was on the phone with her when the shooting happened and heard the children yelling in the background. He said she she barricaded herself inside a closet “for her safety and so her children wouldn’t see.”

“I was on the phone with her. I said, baby, call the police,” Morales’ fiancé said. “Why? She didn’t do nothing. Why? She didn’t deserve it. I wasn’t there to save her. I wasn’t there.”

Sheriff Snyder said Williams confessed to the killing, and alongside the first-degree murder charge, will be charged with armed burglary, armed home invasion and other charges.

This is another terrible example of a woman’s life being cut short by someone they’re currently or previously involved with. The Washington Post reports that approximately three women are murdered every day in the U.S. by their current or former partners.

R.I.P. Maribel Morales.