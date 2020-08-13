What In Tarnation??? Tom Holland Defends His Family From Hellish Hillbillies In Disturbing New Trailer For “The Devil All The Time”

In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters—an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough) and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan)—converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family.

Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ skin-crawly vision renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.

This film is faaaaar from the MCU where Tom Holland shatters box offices as Spider-man who wouldn’t step a webbed foot into this hillbilly Hell on Earth.

You may also recognize Sebastian Stan who plays Winter Solder in the MCU and “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson in another intriguing role that just might convert the rest of his haters into fans.

Co-starring Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett and Pokey LaFarge, this suspenseful, finely-woven tale is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel.

“The Devil All The Time” premieres September 16th on Netflix.