Pure Comedy: Sarah Cooper, Legendary Trump Lip-Syncer, Is Taking Her Talents To Netflix For Her Very Own Special

Sarah Cooper is a national treasure. Her lip-syncing impersonations of 53% of white women’s president Donald Trump have taken the internet by storm and now she’s leveling up.

According to an LATimes article, Netflix has dropped a bag in Sarah’s lap for her to produce a special that will be entitled “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine”. The comedy hour is described as “variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects”. There will be interviews, sketches, and no doubt more of Sarah’s uncanny ability to channel the worst president in modern history.

With the recent success of Sarah’s Tik Tok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook content we can imagine that she’s eager to display her other talents outside of the Donald Trump videos. Of course, we love them but as a creator, it can be difficult to expand beyond the sensation that brought you to prominence. Just ask Andre 3000 how he feels about performing “Hey Ya”. Late night Tuesday, Sarah hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live and interviewed Ben Stiller and Holly Humberstone.

If you’re interested in learning more about the viral star, she shared a heartfelt and funny monologue during her big night hosting Kimmel. The comedian talked about coming from a Jamaican family, working at Google, how to look smart at meetings and she even takes some questions from fans too.

Her Netflix debut is set to stream this fall with Natasha Lyonne of OITNB, Maya Rudolph, and with Danielle Renfrew Behrens serving as executive producers.

This sounds like our kinda party, how bout you?