For The 2000s Tweens: A ‘Lil Romeo’ And ‘Lil Bow Wow’ Documentary Is In The Works According To Romeo Miller

Fans wanted to see a Verzus battle between legendary tween stars Lil Romeo and Lil Bow Wow but they’re getting a documentary instead. The two stars, now adults are joining together to tell their unique rise to the top of the charts before they could even grow mustaches. Romeo announced on Instagram that a documentary about himself and Bow Wow is already in the works.

“For the culture, instead of a versuz I already hit Bow Wow to do a documentary, side by side reminiscing on our historic young careers together,” Romeo captioned a post. “Stay tuned and this is how we celebrate each other. God is real.”

According to Romeo, we’ll have to stay tuned for more details. The executive producer is made the announcement after his “No Limit Chronicles” appeared on BET, co-executive produced with his dad, Master P. The series told the story of the rise and fall of No Limit Records’ empire.

Lil Bow Wow and Romeo have gone on to do some big things. Bow Wow released his debut album Beware of Dog in 2000 and then Lil Romeo followed up shortly after with his self-entitled album in 2001. Both rappers have also veered into the television host realm. Bow Wow and Romeo were hosts on MTV’s Total Request Live and BET’s 106 & Park. If they do end up going toe to toe in a Verzuz battle, who do you think would reign supreme? They both have had major hits throughout the years.

So what do YOU think? Would you be here for a Romeo and Shad Moss joint documentary?