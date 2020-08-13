For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Rico Nasty’s New Video For “iPhone” [Video]

Rico Nasty just blessed us with the release of her latest music video, “iPhone.”

The rapper dropped the visual for “iPhone” at the same time she dropped the song itself, which makes it the first single from her forthcoming debut album, Nightmare Vacation, a project that is set to release some time this year.

In the visual, there are a few different animated variations of the rapper, many of which include Rico with exaggerated eyes and a more cartoonish look. Of course, the video also includes a lot of the images being presented to viewers on an iPhone, which fits perfectly with the name of the track.

Nasty has been keeping herself busy during quarantine, gearing fans up for her upcoming album by dropping bits and pieces to keep everybody satisfied.

In March, the rapper dropped the song and video for “Lightning,” which showcased the Washington D.C. native riding around in a Tesla with stacks of cash accompanying her. More recently, Rico linked with Kali Uchis for their collaboration “Aquí Yo Mando,” which is going to be included on Uchis’ second studio album, which is also her first Spanish language project.

Check out Rico Nasty’s music video for “iPhone” down below: