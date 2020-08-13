“I Need To Talk To Mark Zuckerburger”: Boosie Is OUTRAGED His Instagram Account Got Suspended After He Brooke EVERY Rule They Had

Boosie has been on a tear with his social media presence over the past year or so, for better or worse. First, he blew up the internet when he showed up at a Hawks game in a Kappa shirt. This became a huge thing that had him in the national spotlight as controversy abound. It was entertaining and harmless.

On the not so harmless front, Boosie had a LOT of transphobic things to say about Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s daughter. It was enough to get someone canceled if being canceled were an actual thing.

Now, it appears that Instagram has done some canceling and it’s not for any of those reasons. It’s because Boosie likes to go on live and ask women to “put their p**** lips on camera” and they, um, actually do it.

Of course this violates every rules Instagram has ever had and they acted in kind by getting rid of his account.

Boosie reacts to his Instagram being deleted. ‘YOU NEED TO TAKE ME TO ORIENTATION OR SOMETHING’ pic.twitter.com/yFWCHrdlCw — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 13, 2020

Now Boosie is throwing a fit.

the way he keep saying zuckerberger 😂 pic.twitter.com/RyTKySOzhv — Minister of Fufu Consumption (@xjxuxux) August 13, 2020

This has caused hilarity and chaos at the same time and the jokes are flying.Hit the flip to see it all.