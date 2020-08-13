Shear Terror: Hulu FINALLY Drops The First Teaser For Follicular Frightfest “Bad Hair” [VIDEO]

Justin Simien’s new film ‘Bad Hair’ was the talk of Park City when it debuted at Sundance earlier this year. Now streaming audiences can look forward to seeing it on Hulu beginning October 23. The streaming platform released a teaser today and audiences are already anticipating a hair-raising experience.

The film follows the ambitious young Anna Bludso, played by Elle Lorraine, who gets a weave to help her succeed in the image world of music television, but viewers will soon see why the project is being considered a horror satire, as Anna’s flourishing career costs her heavily. As you’ll likely pick up from watching the teaser, Anna’s new hair may have a mind of it’s own. The film also stars Lena Waithe, Laverne Cox, Jay Pharoah, Kelly Rowland, Blair Underwood, James Van Der Beek and Usher Raymond.

Check out the teaser below:

BAD HAIR is written and directed by Justin Simien. Simien also serves as a producer alongside Julia Lebedev, Angel Lopez, and Eddie Vaisman. Executive Producers include Leonid Lebedev, Oren Moverman, and Alex G. Scott. The film is produced by Sight Unseen in association with Culture Machine.

‘BAD HAIR’ premieres on HULU October 23rd. Will you be watching?