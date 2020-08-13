Regret A$$ Rookie: First-Year NFL Baller Kemah Siverand Cut By Seahawks After Sneaking Some WAP Into Team Hotel Dressed As Player

This new era of sports requires that players who have been taught discipline since they were in pee-wee leagues to show even more restraint when it comes to potentially exposing themselves and others to COVID-19. Each professional sports leagues has implemented strict protocols to ensure that the players and team staff are safe and free from infection. So far, the NBA has been the only league to successfully stave off the pandemic virus by virtue of “the bubble” where no one is allowed in or out without permission. No wives, no girlfriends, no flew-outs are allowed on the premises.

Enter, now-former Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand. We refer to him a “now-former” because Kemah was cut this afternoon for violating team safety policy. No, Kemah didn’t leave to go to Magic City for “chicken wings” like L.A. Clippers baller Lou Williams. Kemah tried to bring Magic City to him.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Siverand was caught on video attempting to sneak a young lady into the team hotel. Obviously, she couldn’t just walk into the building in a spandex bodysuit and 6-inch heels, so she did what any Scooby-Doo character would do when attempting to access a forbidden place, Kemah had her dress up as, wait for it…a Seahawks player!

The #Seahawks cut rookie CB Kemah Siverand this week after he was caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel, per sources. Clear message on the responsibility everyone has in the NFL’s COVID-19 world: Put the team at risk, suffer the consequences. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 13, 2020

The woman was wearing #Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player, I’m told. It did not work. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 13, 2020

Ironically, here’s what Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told ProFootballTalk’s Peter King last month.

“Rule number one here: Always protect the team. I’ll convey the degree of discipline we need here, every day. I’ll tell them your conscience is important; your conscience has to guide you.” (By the way, rule number two? Carroll: “No complaining. There’s no room for you here if you b***h.”)

If nothing else this incident just goes to prove that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are 1000% correct in their assessment of what men are willing to do to park their big Mack trucks inside of women’s little garages.

Now the question begs: was the WAP really worth it?