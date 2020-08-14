Poor Thang: TikTok King Jason Derulo Thought The Movie ‘Cats’ Would Change The World—‘I Got Chills!’

Last Christmas musical fantasy film Cats absolutely FLOPPED in theaters amid horrible reviews. Universal hoped the starstudded cast that included Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and Jason Derulo and exceptionally creepy CGI would make it a box office smash. They were clearly wrong and the film was dubbed an absolute nightmare with one review calling it, “The worst thing to happen to cats since dogs.”

Now one of the stars of the film is speaking out on the project that made a dismal $6.5 million in domestic box office sales amid a reported $100 million budget.

Jason Derulo said in a new interview with The Telegraph that he just KNEW that this film would be the perfect way to make his feature film debut. He also added that he was so optimistic about it that “he got chills” watching the trailer.

“For the longest time, I was trying to figure out what’s the perfect first role,” said Derulo. “Cats checked all the boxes. You can’t get a more start-studded cast, you don’t get a more respected director than an Oscar winner, and Rum Tum Tugger is a legacy role, a standout character in a classic musical.” […] “Like, I know some people saw it and they were terrified, but I got chills down my spine!” Derulo said, adding, “I thought it was gonna change the world.

Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you the “spine chilling” Cats trailer.

Jason Joel Desrouleaux—COME ON.

Luckily Jason’s had much more success since then especially on TikTok where he told Complex he makes a whopping $75,000 per video.

Call him corny all you want, just call him PAID too.

What do YOU think about Jason Derulo’s Cats comments???