How YOU Doin’?! Wendy Williams Trolls Love Child Creating Kevin Hunter With THIS

One thing about Wendy Williams, she’s gonna laugh.

The talk show host is racking up likes on Instagram over a petty post she shared CLEARLY shading her ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

As previously reported Wendy previously confirmed rumors that Kevin welcomed a child with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson. She told the ladies of The View that she was splitting from her husband/manager not “because of his infidelity,” but because he fathered a child outside their marriage.

“Infidelity is one thing,” said Auntie Wendy while emphasizing that he’s “not a bad man.” “A full baby is a whole other topic. A baby. I’m not changing Pampers. I want to be pampered. Get out of here.”

Now months later she’s finding humor in the situation and trolling he ex with a petty Instagram post. On Aug. 13 she shared a photo of herself holding a friend’s baby in the back seat of a captioned;

“Look @ me with baby girl,” Wendy wrote. “I’m not the only Hunter with a baby situation.”

LMAOOOOO.

If you’re curious as to whose baby that is in Wendy’s post, that’s Raquel Harper of TMZ’s daughter Joyous.

Raquel “pulled up” on Wendy this week and the two have been kicking it and listening to “WAP” while being chauffered.

As we exclusively reported Wendy and Kevin’s divorce was finalized in Jan. 2020.

A New Jersey Judge ruled that Williams and Hunter could split the profits from the sale of their family home in Northern New Jersey and the talk show queen also agreed to hand over” an unknown lump sum payment to Hunter. She also agreed to give him severance from her television show, according to official court docs.

What do YOU think about Wendy’s playful Kevin Hunter shade???