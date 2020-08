Must Be Nice: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Drop A Whopping $40 Million On A New Crib In Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are leveling up once again, this time with a brand new estate down in Florida

According to reports from TMZ , sources say the engaged power couple just bought an absolutely massive waterfront estate on Star Island, Miami’s super-private enclave for celebrities and business tycoons alike. Obviously, that sounds like the perfect location for such a successful couple.

For the $40,000,000 price tag, the place is just as incredible as you’d think. The estate is on a 40,000-square-foot lot and comes with a whopping 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a huge pool that’s a serious work of art. Inside the house, they’ve got all the bells whistles, including luxuries like an elevator, wine room, library and industrial-style chef’s kitchen.