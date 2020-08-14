FIFTY-FINE: Halle Berry Celebrates 54th Birthday With Totally Awesome Thirst Trap On Skateboard

Ageless icon Halle Berry has been FINE our entire lives and continues to grow finer with age as quite possibly the baddest 54-year-old on Planet Earth–no, seriously.

For years, she’s been thee eternal supreme who reigned as the Black baddie standard through her golden era where she served countless iconic looks in classics like “B*A*P*S,” “Boomerang” and “Catwoman.”

How she stays so fine at 50? Well, she starts her day with coffee spiked with collagen powder and works out by doing martial arts, calisthenics-based training and boxing.

Even when she’s traveling, she goes for 30-minute runs followed by efficient exercises and enjoys Calli Green Tea and Fortune Delight tea, which she calls her favorite.

“This sugar-free hydrating drink mix is loaded with antioxidants which also help to clean out my system and aid in maintaining a healthy weight,” she shared on her Instagram page.

Ms. Berry also meditates regularly, uses a great anti-aging face mask, reads books in bed, watches the sunset while sipping her favorite wine, cuddles with her pets and dances in the rain to decompress and keep her inner flame alive.

Do you think you could keep up with Halle’s anti-aging routine? Tell us your thoughts in the comments and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over the ageless beauty’s birthday on the flip.