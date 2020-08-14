Two Iconic Duos: Chloe x Halle Talk To Desus & Mero About Beyoncé, Their Sisterly Bond & More [Video]

Chloe x Halle were the latest celebs to virtually stop by the number one show in late night.

The legendary duo that is Desus & Mero finally got the chance to talk to the legendary duo that is Chloe and Halle Bailey, making for a meeting of the minds that only comes once in a lifetime. When two sisters who work together every day get to talk to two best friends who work together everyday, fans get to see a truly interesting perspective from all four parties.

During the interview, the Bronx natives talk to the R&B superstars about their elaborate home performances that have been setting the bar so high, getting the coveted co-sign from the one and only Beyoncé, having creative control over their many projects (including a brand new Fendi deal), how their careers started in acting, their sisterly bond, the fact that everyone thinks they are twins, and what it’s like being in solidarity with women artists like Flo Milli, Megan Thee Stallion, and Alicia Keys.

Check out the full interview down below to hear Chloe x Halle talk about all of the above and more on the latest episode of Desus & Mero: