Amazon Prime Unveils First Look At “Welcome To The Blumhouse” Fall Series Of Frightening Films

Fans of horror, suspense and thriller films are in for a treat this Fall thanks to Amazon Prime Video’s “Welcome To The Blumhouse”, a program of eight unsettling, genre movies produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. THE LIE, BLACK BOX, NOCTURNE, and EVIL EYE are the first four films to premiere worldwide in October. BLACK BOX and THE LIE will be exclusively released on Prime Video October 6, followed by EVIL EYE and NOCTURNE on October 13.

Check out some production stills and plot synopses below:.

Our girl Phylicia Rashad and Uncorked star Mamoudou Athie star in ‘Black Box,’ which is about a single father who loses both his wife and his memory in a car accident and opts to undergo an agonizing experimental treatment which makes him question who he truly is.

Having lost his wife and his memory in a tragic car accident, news photographer Nolan Wright (Mamoudou Athie) is desperate to regain a sense of normalcy for both himself and his young daughter Ava (Amanda Christine). So when brilliant neuropsychiatrist Dr. Lillian Brooks (Phylicia Rashad) invites him to participate in an experimental treatment that might reverse his condition, he agrees. Using a hypnosis-inducing device called the Black Box, she unearths lost memories which allows patients to experience them first-hand. But the memories he experiences reveal a much darker past than he anticipated. Even more terrifying is the disfigured creature that threatens to kill Nolan in his surreal dream-state. A haunting descent into one man’s shattered psyche, Black Box is a high-tech thriller that poses the question: Do we run our minds or do our minds run us?

Black Box is directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr, who also penned the teleplay along with Stephen Herman. Insecure’s Jay Ellis is among the executive producers on the film, along with Jason Blum, Aaron Bergman, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mynette Louie and William Marks.

THE LIE which also debuts October 6 is about a teenage girl who confesses to her parents after killing her best friend, things only go further left when they try to cover up for their bad seed.

A divorced mother and father find themselves trapped in a living nightmare when their daughter confesses to murder in The Lie, a gripping psychological thriller about the lengths parents will go to in order to protect their child. While driving his 15-year-old daughter Kayla (Joey King) and her best friend Brittany (Devery Jacobs) to a weekend retreat in the dead of winter, aging rocker Jay (Peter Sarsgaard) pulls over to the side of the road for a quick bathroom break. Although the two girls enter the surrounding woods together, only Kayla returns. Terrified she could be tried as an adult, Jay and his ex-wife Rebecca (Mireille Enos) cover up Kayla’s crime with a web of lies and deceit. But the truth won’t stay buried, and as one mistake leads to another, the desperate parents discover that what actually happened in those icy woods is more shocking than they imagined.

Fans of “The Act” will recognize Joey King from her starring role, while Mireille Enos and Peter Sarsgaard are also well established in Hollywood.

EVIL EYE which premieres October 13, 2020 reunites us with our longtime fave Sarita Choudhury as a mother whose nightmare comes to life after she becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.

At home in Delhi, India, proud parent Usha Khatri (Sarita Choudhury) is overjoyed when her daughter Pallavi (Sunita Mani) calls from New Orleans with news she has met someone special. But as Usha learns more about Pallavi’s wealthy boyfriend Sandeep (Omar Maskati), she becomes convinced something more nefarious than chance brought the young couple together. When Pallavi announces her engagement to Sandeep, mother and daughter are forced to confront dark family secrets and a terrifying supernatural force in this stylish psychological thriller.

You might also recognize one of the executive producers on this one — does Priyanka Chopra Jonas ring a bell?

NOCTURNE which also debuts October 13, 2020, stars “Euphoria” stunner Sydney Sweeney as the shyer sister of a set of twins who attend an

elite arts academy, but the tables turn when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.

When a virtuoso music student commits suicide days before an important concert, her death unleashes a supernatural force in Nocturne, an unsettling tale of sibling rivalry set at a prestigious arts academy. Having grown up in the shadow of her more talented twin sister, shy piano student Juliet Lowe (Sydney Sweeney) is used to always being second-best when it comes to music. But when she finds a mysterious notebook that belonged to the school’s recently deceased star soloist,her playing miraculously begins to improve and she soon eclipses her sister Vivian (Madison Iseman) as the academy’s top student. Along with her newfound abilities, however, comes a series of frightening premonitions. As Juliet’s visions grow more nightmarish, she discovers the true cost of achieving artistic perfection.

All these mugs sound creepy AF… We’re big fans of “Black Mirror” and “The Twilight Zone” so we can’t wait to see how these stack up.