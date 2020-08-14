Rapper Moms: Iggy Azealia Spotted Pushing Baby Onyx In A $2,500 Stroller After Video Shoot

Rockstar momma Iggy Azalea was spotted strutting in a full music video-ready ensemble while pushing her baby around in a luxury stroller. According to Daily Mail, the FENDI accessory retails around $2,500. It’s been around 2 months since the Aussie rapper shared with fans that she had given birth to a baby boy named Onyx. Although Iggy was quiet about her pregnancy, she’s been pretty active and conspicuous with Onyx around Hollyweird.

Weeks ago, Iggy was spotted with her baby and his grandma at LAX. This week, Onyx accompanied his mama on set for a video shoot, while Iggy filmed for her Tinashe assisted track “DLNW.” You can see the paparazzi pics below with Iggy rocking spiked hair, a “tattooed” top and heels.

📸 | New paparazzi pictures of Iggy Azalea at the ‘DLNW’ promotional shoot. pic.twitter.com/aN8p5Tdv3L — Iggy Azalea Access (@AzaleaAccess) August 14, 2020

Iggy Azalea with her baby boy the other day. pic.twitter.com/mcQD0sRfVu — IGGY AZALEA NEWS (@IggySite) August 14, 2020

On Instagram, Iggy has made her return with lots of content showing off her bangin’ mom-bod. Iggy wrote, “baby weight 🤭 Baby? Wait – this a baby waist,” letting fans know she snapped all the way back after delivering her baby boy with rapper Playboi Carti.

Are you ready for some new Iggy Azalea music?