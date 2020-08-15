Keshia Knight-Pulliam Demands Ed Hartwell Produce Wedding Ring Receipts In $32K Back Child Support Case (Exclusive)

Keshia Knight-Pulliam has demanded her ex Ed Hartwell cough up receipts for jewelry he bought her for their wedding as part of their contentious $32,000 back child support case.

Pulliam wants Hartwell to produce bills of sale for her wedding ring, her wedding band, his and hers watches and any other jewelry he’s bought since 2018 before the pair head to trial next week, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The former “Cosby Show” actress said she wants information about Hartwell’s monthly NFL disability income and the settlement deal between him and the league over his concussions, Pulliam’s motion states.

Pulliam also wants Hartwell to produce documents related to his purchase of a mansion outside of Atlanta, along with his tax returns, bank statements, credit card bills and online transactions.

Hartwell has not responded to Pulliam’s motion.

We exclusively revealed that Pulliam accused her former spouse Hartwell of flouting their court-ordered child support deal, where Hartwell is supposed to pay Pulliam $3,007 a month for their little girl, Ella, who will be three years old this year.

Pulliam said Hartwell has been paying less than half the amount, and despite her protestations, he hasn’t paid anything at all for some months, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. The mom said that Hartwell’s failure to pay has caused him to accrue a child support debt of $31,647.=

Hartwell, in turn, has accused his daughter’s mother of failing to properly serve him with the case. Hartwell’s lawyer declined to comment.