Good Riddance: NBA Photographer Gets Removed From The Bubble For Posting Offensive Meme About Kamala Harris

NBA Photographer Removed From The Bubble For Posting Offensive Kamala Meme
Some people really can’t handle the fact that a Black woman is in a position of power.
After posting an offensive meme about Joe Biden’s VP pick, Kamala Harris, a longtime NBA photographer ended up being removed from the Orlando bubble.
According to reports from USA Today, Houston-based photographer Bill Baptist shared the meme on Facebook on Wednesday, shortly after Biden announced the Senator as his 2020 running mate. The meme refers to the duo as “Joe and the Hoe.” An NBA spokesperson confirmed with KPRC 2 that Baptist had been removed from the bubble, saying, “The photographer is an independent contractor and his services are no longer being used in Orlando.”
“I deeply regret posting on my facebook page a phrase that I saw and copied from others as a sample of some people’s reactions to Biden’s selection of Senator Harris as his choice for VP,” he wrote. “The phrase I posted does not reflect my personal views at all. I should not have been so insensitive to post the statements by others. I sincerely apologize to all of those who have rightfully been offended and I have taken the post down from my FB page. It was a horrible mistake on my part.”
