Will You Be Watching?! A New ‘Clueless’ Reboot Is Coming To NBC’s Streaming Service

More than 2 decades after the original film’s debut, a TV series reboot of Clueless is being developed by NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock.

According to reports from Deadline, this project has been in the works since last year via CBS TV Studios, and it’s being developed by Will & Grace writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey. Now, the reboot of the 1995 teen classic has finally found a home at Peacock, NBC’s streaming service that launched back in April.

This new series centers around Dionne’s character, who was originally played by Stacey Dash in both the movie and the 1996 series adaptation. The show is going to transform its original ’90s essence into the new age with a 2020s aesthetic.

As explained by Deadline, it’s “a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2, Dionne, steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?”

This new Clueless reboot joins the streaming service’s slate of new content, which includes the sci-fi drama series Brave New World, the comedy show A.P. Bio, and new seasons and reboots of Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster in the coming months. It also joins Peacock’s stacked line up of other shows, including The Office, Parks & Recreation, Cheers, Downton Abbey, Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, King of Queens, Monk, Royal Pains, Saturday Night Live, and more. Peacock also reached an agreement with ViacomCBS to license a handful of shows including Everybody Hates Chris, The Affair, Charmed, and Ray Donovan.

Are you here for yet another reboot of a classic film?