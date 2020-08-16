Soulmates: Lauren London Posts Heartfelt Message To Nipsey Hussle For His 35th Birthday

In March of 2019, the world lost a bright soul in the form of Nipsey Hussle.

Nipsey was a father, an entrepreneur, a philanthropist, and a rapper who touched so many lives that his legacy will without a doubt stand the test of time. His never-give-up attitude and dedication mixed with his constant hustle made him cross paths with people from all walks of life. When he passed, he received an outpouring of love from everyone from politicians and entertainers, to billionaires and tech CEOs.

One of the people his light touched the most personally was his longtime love and soulmate Lauren London. Lauren and Nipsey were one of pop culture’s favorite couples and still continue to inspire people with their love to this day. While they kept their relationship fairly private, you never saw one without the other and they both showed up to support each other time and time again, they were each other’s biggest fan and support system.

Since the passing of Nipsey, Lauren has kept to herself while still posting on social media showing her undying love for Nip. Yesterday would have been Nipsey’s 35th birthday and of course, Lauren took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message to her King to celebrate his life.

Check out the beautiful message down below: