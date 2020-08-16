Dame Dolla Byke: Damian Lillard Drops Surprise EP “Live From the Bubble” [Audio]

Damian Lillard continues to put on impressive performances night after night inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble. Even off the court, the baller is putting in work, creating and recording enough songs in his hotel room to drop an entire EP.

On Saturday night, just three hours after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference play-in Game, Damian Lillard–also known as Dame Dolla–released a surprise EP titled Live From the Bubble on SoundCloud.