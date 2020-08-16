Rumor Control: Lira Galore Denies She’s Booed Up With Her Glute Grabbin’ ‘Friend’ Devin Haney

Lira Galore wants to make it clear that she’s a single lady. The model who was victorious in a lengthy legal battle with her baby daddy Pierre “Pee” Thomas made headlines this weekend amid reports that she had a new boo.

TMZ Sports reported that Lira, 26, was boxer booed up with WBC lightweight title-holder Devin Haney who took her on a romantic baecation to Mexico.

The site posted pics of the duo posing for a seemingly coupled up pic with the 21-year-old grabbing a handful of Lira’s glutes.

https://t.co/zXWqXQQR0x Boxing Star Devin Haney Dating IG Model Lira Galore, Romantic Cabo Getaway — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 15, 2020

The site noted that the new couple was in El Pedregal, Mexico where Devin rented a “ridiculously awesome mansion” where they rode on ATV’s, swam in an Infinity pool, and feasted on meals cooked up by a private chef.

Lira recently said however that her private excursion with the boxer was strictly platonic. In a comment shared on TheShadeRoom, Lira denied dating Devin.

“Thank you all for gathering in the congregation,” wrote Lira. “Yes I recently took a trip w/ some friends…very much a group trip…he & I are just involved, & we are not in a relationship. I’m SINGLE & a 24/7 mom but I can have a lil fun! I’m SINGLE & a 24/7 mom but I can have a lil fun! Everything is not tea & every time I’m around someone that doesn’t mean I’m f****g them, that’s my man or that we dating. GET A LIFE.”

In the comments, fans speculated that the mom/entrepreneur wasn’t being truthful especially since she previously hid her pregnancy with her daughter Khaleesi. Others pointed out the way they were posing clearly implies that there’s something going on between the two.

“Lmaooo I remember when we found out she was pregnant, she said, “people can get ultrasounds for other things,” wrote one. “How she gone lick somebody’s face, then get mad when people speculate? 🤔 Girl, bye,” added another.

What do YOU think about Lira denying dating Devin Haney???