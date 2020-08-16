RHOP Pettiness: Candiace Dillard Claims She’ll Quit Before Filming With Monique Samuels Ever Again

The ongoing nastiness between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard could lead to some big changes on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

As previously reported the two former friends got into a physical fight, a Cabernet combat, at a winery. Things were so heated between the two that the ex-friends filed charges against each other after Candiace claimed Monique grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down.

Monique followed up by filing counter-assault charges against Candiace claiming self-defense noting that Candiace has a “history” of “aggressive, threatening, and belligerent conduct.” An attorney for Monique added that Candiace hit Monique in the face with a wine glass, leaving her with a bloody nose and lacerated lip—thus leading to her defending herself against the aggressor.

In both cases, both ladies faced potential jail time if a second-degree assault conviction had been made, but both cases were dismissed.

And while neither one of them will face legal ramifications, at least one of them said she won’t return to the show.

Candiace Dillard told Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast that she won’t be filming another season with Monique ever again. She also noted that the two of them haven’t filmed with each other since their fight.

“I honestly believe that it was the loss of control by Monique that really gave the show more headlines,” said Candiace. “People were intrigued by someone who appeared to be so — contained, put together, poised — how could it get to the point where Candiace is pressing charges?…I am not taping another season with her. I will not be doing that. Everyone knows that. That has been made clear. I will never film another season of any show with someone who can do what she did, and then conduct themselves in the aftermath of what she did the way that she did.”

As for Monique, she told Entertainment Tonight that if you pay attention to Candiace’s behavior and tweets, it’s clear why things reached a fever pitch between them.

“I can tease it this way: Watch every past season of Candiace, and then watch all of the tweets and the vulgar tweets she’s ever put out, and then you can draw your own conclusion as to why that happened,” Monique offers, referencing Candiace’s habit of sharing her unfiltered opinions on social media. “I’m not falling for the BS,” she adds. “She is showing you who she is, every day, one tweet at a time.” ET noted that just this week, Candiace apologized for a number of past anti-gay posts on Twitter. […] “I took this very seriously,” she shares. “I didn’t want a pity party. I didn’t need any of that. I wanted to figure out what triggered me, why it triggered me and what can I do to make sure this never happens again. So, that is what my goal was.”

If you can recall Candiace and Monique squashed their beef during the RHOP season 4 reunion noting that they were “sisters” and missed each other. They even sealed things with a hug.

My how things change.