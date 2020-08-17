HBO’s Creepy-Crawly “Lovecraft Country” Premieres With A Blerdy BANG, Delivers Meme-able Monster Mayhem

Everyone’s buzzing over HBO’s monster-packed premiere of Sci-Fi-Drama-Thriller series “Lovecraft Country” that went from 0 to RUN! real quick as Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) faced the terrors of white America and monstrous creatures during their trip across 1950s Jim Crow America to find Atticus’s missing father Montrose (Michael K. Williams).

The highly anticipated series is executive produced by a Black woman–Misha Green–along with brilliant fantasy/Horror auteurs J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele.

You may remember Misha Green from the critically acclaimed series “Underground” so you know she’ll have some strong twists and turns in store for us.

Jordan Peele’s affinity for creating thriller-filled entertainment will give the series just the punch it needs.

“The unfortunate thing about our nation is that [Lovecraft] could have been released on any day, in any month, of any year since 1619,” said Smollett in a revealing interview with Elle magazine.

The series stars Jurnee Smollett (“Birds of Prey,” “Underground”), Jonathan Majors (“Da 5 Bloods,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”), Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us”); Abbey Lee (“Mad Max: Fury Road”), Jada Harris (“The Resident”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”), and Michael Kenneth Williams (HBO’s “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire”).

Me every time a monster killed a racist cop #LovecraftCountry pic.twitter.com/w1W3geWTc9 — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) August 17, 2020

