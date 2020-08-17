Jason Wright hired as first Black president by The Washington Football team
Breaking Barriers…Sadly: The Washington Football Team Hires Jason Wright As First Black Team President In NFL History
We’re not sold that there will be a full NFL season this year considering that there is very little that the league can do to keep players, coaches, and staff socially distant or bubblized like the NBA. But capitalism and America’s unsatiated desire for football demands that the show must at least get started, so, away we go.
Today, The Washington Football Team, a historically racist organization that recently decided to change their offensive name, announced a historical new hire as former NFL running back Jason Wright has been brought on board as the organization’s team president. Wright will be the first Black team president in league history.
The. First. Black. Team. President. In. Black. A$$. League. History.
Congratulations and well-wishes to Jason Wright but the fact that the NFL is 70% Black, according to QZ, and there is only ONE Black team president f***ing outrageous and deeply disappointing. An ESPN report quotes a statement that Wright released upon the public announcement of his hiring:
“This team, at this time, is an ideal opportunity for me,” Wright said in a statement. “The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization — from football to operations to branding to culture — and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise. We want to set new standards for the NFL.”
We have no question that Jason Wright is qualified to do his job well and we want nothing but success for him, but we truly hope this isn’t a PR stunt to make The Washington Football Team look like they are leading the NFL to the equality promised land. 2020 is a weird-a$$ year.
