Mrs. Callie Evans and Mrs. Audri Williams Release Virtual Learning Raps
What’s Poppin’?! Georgia School Teachers Unleash Amazing ‘Welcome Back’ Raps For Virtual Learning [Video]
Two black educators are going viral for their insanely talented rap skills shared on Instagram. Mrs. Callie Evans and Mrs. Audri Williams are both Albany State University alumnae turned teachers at Albany, Georgia’s Monroe Comprehensive High School.
The duo, who are also coaches for the school’s cheer team and members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., released separate rap videos to mark the 2020 school year that’s going to be drastically different due to COVID-19.
In the videos posted on their Instagram pages, the ladies fire off INSANE bars to Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin.” In both videos, they’re joined by members of the cheer team who rip it with 8-counts in the background.
“Tomorrow is the first day of virtual school !! With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come. You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year !!” Mrs. Evans captioned her video.
“We are in for a wild ride this school year, but let’s make the best of it! What better way to release all of the anxiety, doubts & fears of the school year than to dance & turn up 🔥 What’s poppin’?! 😏 20-21 School Year, Let’s get it!” Mrs. Williams added in hers.
You can watch both talented teachers below.
Tomorrow is the first day of virtual school !! With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come. You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year !! Go check out my sister @audriwill_ video ! It’s DOPE ! Thank you to the @monroecheerleaders for dancing ! Love y’all !! 💚 📸: @overstreetmediaservices #ThirdYearTeacher #WhatsPoppin #iTeach #TeachersOfInstagram #TeachersFollowTeachers Lyrics: What’s poppin’ Mrs. Evans on the beat, so tap in You got options, but you better pass my class no floppin’ Gone log in, everyday, every morning, I’m watchin’ Yeah we virtual, and you know what’s up, so we ‘bout to take it up a notch and Monroe is the best, no comparing We at the top, all truth no daring CTAE, Fine Arts, and sports, man I want it all to my self no sharing COVID-19 had us stressed, but it’s nothing We gon overcome that’s facts no bluffing Wear your masks, wash your hands, keep a safe distance Cause I really thought that a pandemic said sum On the South, we do more than rap Doing all we can, just to get you out the trap Teaching, uplifting, motivating, and engaging Our students going straight to the top, no cap
We are in for a wild ride this school year, but let’s make the best of it! What better way to release all of the anxiety, doubts & fears of the school year than to dance & turn up 🔥 What’s poppin’?! 😏 20-21 School Year, Let’s get it! . . @overstreetmediaservices Makeup: @allurebyalex . Go check out @_coolcal vid! 😎 . #YourFavoriteTeacher #RapperTeacher #iteach #teachersofinstagram #NadaWay #ThatGreenThatGold #teachersfollowteachers #ellen #theshaderoom #whatspoppin #JackHarlow
These two sorority sisters aren’t new to sparking student interest through songs. Mrs. Williams previously released a rap to Cardi B’s “Money” for the #MoneyTeacherChallenge.
It’s the middle of the year so we gotta go in! We’re almost to the finish line. 🏁 Let’s push through & work hard. Lets do what we have to do students & teachers we’re almost there!🔝📝🎯 EOC’s around the corner! #DontEndLikeYouStart #iteach #MsCobbDontPlay #teachersofinstagram #teachersfollowteachers #NadaWay Go check out @_coolcal video! We LIT! #MoneyTeacherChallenge #RapperTeacher
Similarly, we’ve seen other teachers go viral for spicing up their teaching tactics. A few years back middle school teacher David Yancey remixed the lyrics to Migos “Bad And Boujee” to detail the story of the Civil War. He dubbed his rhymes “Mad And Losing.”
What do YOU think about Mrs. Evans and Mrs. Williams’ bars???
