Bye, Bots! Telfar Announces 24-Hour Unlimited Order Offer On Internet Breaking Bags

If you’ve been vying for an Internet breaking “Bushwick Birkin” then you’re in luck, finally.

As previously reported Telfar Clemens has been battling bots on his website that have been continuously buying his luxury bags in bulk to put up for ridiculous resale prices. The bots have been so troublesome that true buyers have reported the coveted shopping bags that range in price from $150 to $257, selling out in SECONDS.

Telfar previously told Complex. that the number of bots grabbing up bags was exaggerated and instead said that the quick sellouts were because; “we broke the Internet.”

“The effect of the bots is also exaggerated. If there were no bots, roughly the same thing would have happened. A vast majority of bots are buying for individual customers from what we see. I think it’s well known what we are about and what our bag is about. It means something real not only that we are selling directly, but who we are selling to. That is a powerful form of resilience and community.”

Now, however, it sounds like the designer and his brand have had a change of heart.

In order to make things fairer for customers, Telfar is offering a 24-hour presale called The Bag Security Program. For an entire day, the site will remain open for orders of the highly coveted vegan-leather bags.

“We feel all the love we are getting, and we feel the frustration too. We are not about hype and scarcity. We didn’t set out to make an impossible to get product,” said the brand in a statement The whole point of our bag is accessibility and community. But the truth is (with or without the bots and resellers) when thousands of bags sell per second we can’t even know how many to make. We plan production 6 months in advance. It takes time and money to make bags and we are 100% self-financed.”

The brand added that if you place an order you are guaranteed to get a bag by January 15, 2021, at the latest.

“So, what do we do? ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19, FOR 24 HRS We will offer EVERY SIZE AND COLOR FOR UNLIMITED PRE-ORDER. Order the bags you need, AND WE WILL MAKE THEM FOR YOU. You will get your bag no later than JANUARY 15. PERIOD.”

Rejoice!

If you don’t feel like waiting for a “guaranteed” purchase, Telfar is still offering their standard small quality bag drops with another planned for Tuesday, August 18 at 12 p.m. EST. In stock will be the bubblegum pink bags, the orange and the olive in small and medium, only.