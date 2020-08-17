For Your Viewing Pleasure: Karrueche Talks Filming Her New Facebook Watch Show ‘Stir It Up’ With Boo Victor Cruz During Quarantine [Video]

Even though Karrueche Tran and her baller boo Victor Cruz have kept their love life fairly private over the past few years, she decided it’s time to show her fans more of her personal life.

In a recent interview with The Knockturnal, Karrueche talks about her complex upbringing being Vietnamese and African American, her career as a personal stylist, and of course, a peek into her love life and plans for the future with her boyfriend, Victor Cruz.

“I’m growing and maturing as a woman and I think at this moment in my life I’m comfortable with who I am and being able to tell my story,” Tran explains, speaking on her decision to delve more into her personal life on her new Facebook Watch series Stir It Up that’s set to premiere August 19th.

Stir It Up will dive into several aspects of the actress’ life including her childhood battle with scoliosis and what she currently does to maintain balance in her spine, skincare tips, and she even touches on the deeper struggles within her life surrounding self-identity and owning her identity as a biracial woman.

We’re happy to see the starlet opening up off camera. Karrueche wowed fans with her debut in the Emmy Award winning comedy series Claws where she plays the role of Virginia. The show has been going strong for 3 seasons now, but we can’t wait to see her tell all about her life and romance in her new series. Check out the interview down below to see Karrueche talk about her relationship, her upcoming Facebook Watch series, and more.