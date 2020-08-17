Interesting Choice: YG Affiliate Slim 400 Shows Off His New “F**k Tekashi 6ix9ine” Tattoo

Slim 400 has so much hatred in his heart for Tekashi 6ix9ine that he decided to get it permanently branded on his skin.

YG’s longtime homie showed off the brand new piece of ink on Instagram over the weekend, which comes after Tekashi posted multiple photos in Los Angeles in an effort to taunt rappers from the area who claimed he couldn’t come to their town. The ink simply reads, “F**k 69.”

The rapper posted the new tattoo to his Instagram story, saying, “I’m out here in Vegas ’cause b****es don’t want to be in Los Angeles.”

On August 13th, the “Trollz” rapper looked like he was doing a bit of trolling himself when he went to visit a mural of the late great Nipsey Hustle in Los Angeles. He recorded his visited via Instagram writing in the caption:

“REST IN PEACE NISPEY ! I KNOW YOU LOOKING DOWN ON ME IM OUT HERE IN THE HOOD PAYING MY RESPECT. P.S THE STORE WAS CLOSED BUT THEY PAINTED THIS ON THE SAME BLOCK”

Some West Coast rappers weren’t too happy with the visit. The Game and TDE’s reason warned 6ix9ine

to stay away from the mural. Some readers even posted comments in objection to the visit with one reader writing, “Total disrespect he died because he told a snitch get from round him.”

On August 14th TMZ, questioned Tekashi about the trip he said he was just trying to pay his respects to Nip’s legacy and that he wasn’t being disrespectful.

“I love Nipsey. You saw I paid respect. I got on my knee. I love Nipsey, you heard?,” he said. “Just like we love Biggie, that’s it. That’s all it is.”

Slim 400 wasn’t buying it. After showing off the tat, he went on to address 6ix9ine’s shady behavior:

“Talkin’ bout ‘Do you love it?’ B***h, we don’t love you, n***a,” he said. “And we see you over there on that ave, n***a. Bout to beat yo azz. You lucky you is over there early in the morning like you always muthaf***in’ do. You hopped down to Chicago, early. You hopped into L.A., early. N***a, you lucky you was on house arrest. And when a b***h seen you on the other side of the building, you moved. N***a put your shit on tow trucks and all that. B***h, you a ho. And you the biggest clout chaser of em’ all.”

Slim 400 is serious about not messing with Tekashi 6ix9ine…. pic.twitter.com/XJ6i3vThtq — Mr. Wavvvy (@MWavvvy) August 15, 2020

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for Tekashi to catch wind of Slim’s new tattoo. He responded by simply dropping a few skull emojis into his Instagram comments.

6ix9ine and Slim 400’s longtime feud stems back from 2018 when the rappers got into a verbal dispute with one another outside of the Hyatt Regency hotel in Long Beach while attending ComplexCon. Allegedly, Slim claimed that he prevented the rapper from entering the hotel. It’s highly likely that Slim and Tekashi’s tension with one another is in connection to YG and the “PUNANI” rapper’s prior rift. In August of 2018, YG took to his instagram to repost a Tweet from XXL magazine about his charges of sexual misconduct and pedophilia. In the caption he wrote:

“Lil nasty a$$ muhfu**a. Now go to jail and get yo d**k sucked pedophile a$$ child molester.”

Man are tensions rising between these two. What do YOU think about it? Are you feeling Slim 400’s new ink?!