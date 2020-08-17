Rainbow Baby Blessing! Rah Ali Reveals She’s Pregnant, Shares Glamorous Maternity Photos

Congratulations! Reality star Rah Ali revealed to PEOPLE that she is expecting a “rainbow baby” one year after experiencing losing her newborn daughter. A rainbow baby is a baby conceived after a miscarriage, stillbirth or death of an infant from natural causes.

The multifaceted mother shared photos of her belly for the first time on Instagram from an exclusive photoshoot done with PEOPLE. For her reveal photoshoot, baby bumpin’ Rah is draped in a swanky magenta nightgown with the NYC skyline in the backdrop.

This reveal is especially significant because Rah previously shared openly about experiencing losing her baby girl, Sanaa just moments after giving birth back in 2019. When the mom opened up about losing baby Sanaa in June of last year in PEOPLE as well, she said she felt a “strong” connection to her baby before she passed, spending her last moment holding her.

After such a tragedy, Rah Ali photographed her rainbow baby bump dripped in jewels and revealed the baby’s gender.

She’s having a GIRL!

“I’m so overwhelmed with joy that it’s a challenge even finding the words to express how thankful I am,” Rah, 36, told PEOPLE. Rah says she knew super early that she was pregnant, getting a test from the store right away, joking that she was “about 5 minutes pregnant.”

Great news for Rah and her hubby is that she’s having a girl, which made her really excited. Rah recounted to PEOPLE her reaction to hearing the bouncing baby girl news.

“I started screaming,”I’m talking really screaming,” Ali continues, adding with a laugh, “I asked him over and over if he was sure. He said, ‘Yes, Rah, it’s the results from your blood work … I’m sure.’ “

Amazing news! Congratulations to Rah and her hubby on the blessing!