RHOP: Gizelle Speaks On Her Rekindled Romance With Jamal, Says THIS About Their Daughters’ Reactions

Gizelle Bryant is indeed back booed up with her ex-husband, much to a number of people’s surprise, including her children’s.

On the latest episode of Real Housewives of Potomac, viewers saw Gizelle’s ex-husband Pastor Jamal Bryant treating her to a birthday boat ride with their three daughters. The girls didn’t seem too pleased to see their parents back together and viewers noted that the entire scene seemed painfully awkward even as their dad gifted them ownership of an ATL restaurant.

Still, Gizelle says she’s happy to be on track to being the Pastor’s First Lady once again and she excitedly spoke with E! News about their romance. According to Gizelle, the girls have “come around” to the idea of their parents reconciling and she and Jamal are going strong despite the pandemic.

“Yes, of course they have [come around.] That was like a year or so ago. We’re doing great,” Gizelle told E! News. “I mean it’s a little tough in this pandemic because you can’t get up and fly wherever you want to go and meet somebody. So it’s been a little tough on us, but we’re doing great.”

She added that she’d like them to get remarried and likened their love story to her friend Robyn Dixon’s rekindled romance with Juan Dixon.

“That is like the million-dollar question. I mean, yes. I’m not opposed to it. If he asked me I would say yes, but you know the timing has gotta be right. Clearly, I’m not getting married tomorrow. We have another wedding to go to. It’s called The Dixons.”

“There is no rush. I’m not going anywhere. Jamal’s not going anywhere. We’re just going to enjoy our time.”

Speaking of Robyn, the housewife was a guest on BOSSIP’s Reality Recap and told Deputy Editor Dani Canada that she was shocked when she heard that Gizelle and Jamal were back together. According to Robyn, she actually heard the news first from her mother who’s in the know in Jamal’s hometown of Baltimore.

“I had to ask her,” said Robyn. “My mother she knows all the people in Baltimore and she called me and was like, ‘You know Gizelle is back with Jamal!’

She noted that she didn’t believe the news until Gizelle confirmed it herself.

“I was like, ‘My mother said that you’re back with Jamal.’ And she was like, ‘Well, we’re kind of talking….’ When my mother said that I thought that there’s no way. Just because she went to Atlanta a couple of times that doesn’t mean anything. I had to call her out on that because she didn’t tell me. “

Gizelle and Jamal previously denied rumors that they’re back together as part of a “storyline” for RHOP season 5.

