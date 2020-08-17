Quinn Coleman Passes Away
So Sad: Quinn Coleman, Capital Records Executive And Son To Debra Lee, Passes Away
A beloved record executive, DMV staple, and son to a renowned businesswoman has unfortunately passed away.
Friends of Quinn Coleman have shared news of his unfortunate passing. Coleman, 31, was the son of former BET CEO Debra Lee and the senior director of A&R at Capitol Records. Coleman also deejayed under the name DJ Spicoli and was one of the founders of Washington D.C’s Trillectro Hip-Hop and electronic music festival alongside Modele “Modi” Oyewole and Marcel Marshall of DC To BC.
So far a cause of death has not been revealed.
Tributes to Coleman have flooded social media from the likes of Wale who said his “heart was in pieces” to record producer and songwriter Kenny Beats.
“RIP QUINN COLEMAN,” Kenny Beats tweeted. “A LEGENDARY PERSON, DJ, A&R, FRIEND, AND BROTHER. LOVE YOU FOREVER DUDE. CHECK ON YOUR FRIENDS EVERYDAY.”
Musical duo Brasstracks also paid tribute to Coleman noting that he was their A&R who “took a chance” on them. They added that they’ll be dedicating their new album to him.
“Quinn Coleman wasn’t just our A&R, he was a close friend,” wrote the band. “When the time was right he took a chance on us and changed our lives. we spoke on the phone regularly. we had big plans. I just woke up to the news that he’s no longer with us. im still processing. RIP Quinn.”
Sincere condolences to the friends and family of Quinn Coleman. R.I.P.
