BOSSIPSounds: YNS Talley Drops Socially Relevant Visuals For Timely Trunk-Rattler “Hypeman”

Emerging East Atlanta artist YNS Talley is buzzing after dropping socially relevant visuals for timely trunk-rattler “Hypeman” (produced by Cake Boy Bally) where he steps into Bobby Seale‘s Black Panther boots in scenes that cut between his protests for justice in the streets.

Young N Striving, the Clark Atlanta graduate perfected his unique flow over 10 years that culminated with the release of his new video highlighting social injustice while maintaining a catchy mainstream sound.

Stream his project here and follow him on Instagram.