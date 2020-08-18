Talk To ‘Em, Queen: Michelle Obama Gives Keynote Address At Democratic National Convention, Filets Donald Trump [Video]

When Michelle Obama is speaking you need to STFU and listen, especially when she is giving the keynote address on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. THEE First Lady was in all her splendor as she faced the nation with hard truths and unsweetened call-outs of the embarrassingly inept Trump administration.

While we love listening to Mrs. Obama every week on her new podcast, this was something else entirely. This was the most powerful woman in the world telling her country exactly what they need to hear to go vote in November. For those who are apathetic toward the current political climates she had a special message:

“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change.”

That’s it. That’s the tweet.

There is absolutely nothing that says that as bad as things have been in 2020 we won’t see even worse in 2021 if America doesn’t get its s#!t together ASAP. Donald Trump CAN be re-elected and despite his efforts to cheat us out of votes, we can stop him if we get out en masse and do what we are supposed to do!

Press play down bottom to listen to Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama make it plain.