JusticeForTorianoandTroy: Long Island Karen Arrested For Hit-And-Run On 9-And-12-Year-Old Black Boys,

There are some truly evil people in this world who don’t deserve empathy, sympathy, forgiveness, or a second chance and as far as we’re concerned, 31-year-old Shannon Palmer is one of those people.

According to Newsday, Palmer was driving her white Ford Explorer down a strip of road in Ronkonkoma, New York when she ran over two little Black boys aged 9 and 12 named Troy Russell and Toriano Jamison. Shannon Palmer didn’t stop in a horrified hurry to check on Troy and Toriano, she kept it moving like nothing happened.

Meanwhile, 9-year-old Troy had to be airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital where he is currently fighting for his life in serious condition with 3 broken ribs, a right broken elbow, a broken left thumb, a broken left achilles heel, and a right leg that reportedly broke in half. A Twitter thread about the accident notes that the broken leg my have to be amputated.

12-year-old Toriano was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the same Twitter thread claims that he suffers from “gaping abdominal gashes” in addition to a concussion, multiple hip fractures, and damage to his lungs, kidneys, and colon. He may not be able to ever walk again.

Troy and Toriano were also riding with their 6-year-old brother who was unharmed.

Shannon Palmer was arrested the next day and charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury. It’s confounding to think that this malevolent heffa was released on her own recognizance after damn near killing 3 people. Not to mention the fact that the unconfirmed thread states that she is a multiple DUI offender.

The boys’ family has started a GoFundMe to help with hospital bills and other ongoing medical expenses.