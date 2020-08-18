Fit And FINE: Cassie Reveals 60 Pound Postpartum Weight Loss Transformation [Before & After]

It’s been a year since Cassie Fine was swept off her feet by Alex Fine, got married, then had a baby and her transformation is still happening at rapid speed. The new mom has met her fitness goals in 2020 with the assistance of her husband, who is a sort after physical trainer.

Cassie’s love shared her journey through his fitness page, sharing before & after photos of her singer and a blog about her personal journey. In her own words, Cassie revealed she was cringing after taking “before” pictures after gaining 60 pounds at the beginning of her weight loss journey, but her husband didn’t let her slip.

Anyone that knows me and my Virgo mind for real knows how hard it was for me to decide to post this before and after, but since becoming a mother and experiencing how amazing the female body is, I felt it necessary to share.

Here is Cassie, before and after working hard to lose 60 pounds.

At 33, Cassie admits she’s had some health related issues with thyroiditis, so she adjusted her diet to not trigger those symptoms. Watching her diet closely and getting physically active seemed to be a huge factor in her transformation although it was happening “slowly” in her eyes.

After that 3 month period and a few more bloodwork sessions my thyroid finally regulated. From the beginning of learning about my thyroid issue I went up and down with working out. It was discouraging. Once I started to become more consistent, I started to see and feel the results very slowly but it was happening. I know a lot of people think, well she’s married to a personal trainer, it shouldn’t be hard for her or she should be in shape she has no excuse, but I was unhappy with myself. Shit happens, I’m human.

Toward the end of her blog, Cassie leaves some helpful advice for women who are looking forward to meeting their physical health goals.

As women, (not all of us, but a decent amount) we put so much pressure on ourselves to look a certain way when I think what we should be focused on is our overall health and happiness. Working out has given me a place to get rid of any negative energy and emotions that I might have, boost my serotonin and practice discipline. Everyday that I workout isn’t perfect, but I show up and I push myself

You can read more on Cassie’s weight loss on her fitness blog. What do you think about Cassie’s newly trimmed up physique?