‘Why Not Now?’ Tiffany Haddish Reveals Why She Shaved Her Head On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Tiffany Haddish virtually stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night to talk about her big decision to shave her head.

In the beginning of their conversation, Jimmy immediately brings up Tiffany’s shaved head, asking if this is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. In response, the comedian explains that she has been talking about wanting to shave her head for years, and being in the middle of quarantine with no red carpets or other events to go to made now the perfect time. She also reveals that her boo, Common, helped her clean the cut up again just last week.

Elsewhere in the interview, she talks about finally doing stand-up again, which she said felt like “the best sex ever” to be in front of a crowd again. She also discusses her stand-up special, Black Mitzvah, being nominated for an Emmy and getting special cards from the foster youth she’s been helping throughout the quarantine.

The actress made some startling remarks on social justice too. She thinks all women should stop having sex until change and impact with social justice occurs.

“..People are always asking me, ‘Tiffany, what can we do? What can we do to make changes?’ What I’ve incorporated in my comedy is something that I think that would work, that would change the systemic racism, the injustices that we all suffer. I think the key to it is: All women, just stop having sex. Everyone, just close their legs. Just shut it down.”

Check out the interview down below to see what Tiffany Haddish has to say for herself: