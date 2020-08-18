Pure Comedy: Seth Rogen & Ryan Reynolds Give Some Advice To Canadian Youth About Large Gatherings During COVID-19 Pandemic

Seth Rogen and Ryan Reynolds both want the youth in British Columbia to stop partying in the middle of a pandemic.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan actually called out both of the Canadian stars on Twitter, asking for their help in reaching a demographic that seems not to care about the current happenings in the world.

“We need young people to understand that now is not the time to go to large parties,” Horgan wrote. “@VancityReynolds & @Sethrogen – please help spread the message to stop the spread of #COVID19.”

We need young people to understand that now is not the time to go to large parties. @VancityReynolds & @Sethrogen – please help spread the message to stop the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/u9SodpRnxu — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) August 12, 2020

Just a couple days later, both Rogen and Reynolds responded to the Premier in the way they know best–using comedy to let kids know they shouldn’t be having huge gatherings right now.

Ryan was first to respond, leaving a 90-second voicemail for Horgan that explained the severity of the situation.

“Young folks in BC, yeah, they’re parting, which is of course is dangerous, and they probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren’t just getting sick from coronavirus, that they’re also dying from it too,” he says in the message. “I hope that young people of BC don’t kill my mom, frankly, or David Suzuki or each other…Let’s not kill anyone. I think that’s reasonable.”

Seth’s message was just as on-brand, tweeting a quick message to young people where he tries to entice them with one of his favorite things: marijuana.

People of British Columbia! Please do not go out to parties and BBQs and other large gatherings! The COVID is still out there! It’s more fun to hang out alone and smoke weed and watch movies and TV shows anyway! Do that instead! Thank you! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 15, 2020

If anything is going to get young people (irresponsible 30+ crowd, we see you, too) to listen about not partying during a pandemic, these messages from Seth Rogen and Ryan Reynolds have a better chance than most.