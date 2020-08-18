Yiiikes: Black Girl Beach Day Co-founder Blasts “Black Karen” For Allegedly Hijacking Event, Warns Black Women To NOT Partake

Black Girl Beach Day started as an annual event on the east coast to uplift Black women and create a safe space to practice wellness according to their mission statement, but that’s all turned into internet and real life BEEF between the event’s co-founders.

Yesterday, influencer Christina Bright (@Chrissmiss_) put art director Germany “Snap” on blast for allegedly hijacking the event the ladies started together on 2017. The beach day, full of activities attracted over 1,000 Black women last year on Jersey’s historically Black Chicken Bone Beach. Christine credits herself for doing the footwork, organizing and heavy-lifting to get Jersey police on board to allow the events and alleges she owns half the trademark for the company.

Unfortunately, her ex-business pal doesn’t want to split the event with her anymore.

A dispute between the ladies has them threatening each-other with lawyers, after Bright alleges she was not paid a dime for the event (that sold $30 tickets) and erased from the business completely. Bright produced a video explaining her qualms with Germany moving forward with half her company and warning women still buying tickets for Black Girl Beach Day’s “virtual” events ahead that it is NOT the same mission they claim to follow.

We’ve spoken to Christina Bright to get some clarity on why she decided to put this situation on blast and she said, “I think the highlight is that black Karen’s exist and that black women have to be on guard all the time with everyone.”

Hopefully these two can find legal mediation helpful! Thoughts?