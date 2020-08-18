BlackLivesMatter: George Floyd’s Brother Lead Powerful Moment Of Silence At The Democratic National Convention [Video]

The Democratic National Convention got off to a spirited start last night as the left-wing of America’s political party system gathered their most recognizable figures to press the line for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Actress and activist Eva Longoria hosted the DNC where she was joined by speakers like Bernie Sanders, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, activist Jamira Burley, South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn, and NYC mayor Andrew Cuomo among many others.

One group of the “many others” includes the brother of George Floyd, who spoke about their beloved and the way his death sparked the conscious of the nation. A grieving Philonise Floyd again eulogized George and said the names of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Stephon Clark, Atatiana Jefferson, and Eric Garner as other examples of Black bodies who should still be walking this earth.

Philonise shared some tremendously heart-felt words regarding his brother’s giving personality and spirit:

“My brother George was selfless. He always made sacrifices for his family, friends and even complete strangers.” Philonise continued, “George had a giving spirit. A spirit that has shown up on the streets around our nation and around the world,” and indeed it did.

The death of George Floyd sparked tremendous protest and global cry for social justice reform, and to end the senseless number of deaths caused by police brutality. Philonise’s powerful message is a reminder that as the November election approaches, there are prominent issues of race and inequality that still need our help has a unified nation to change and implement with our vote.

