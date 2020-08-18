SMFH! Multiple ‘Men’ Transphobically Attack Influencers Eden The Doll, Jaslene Whiterose & JoslynFlawless

THIS…IS…HORRIFIC.

Three transwomen of color were brutalized to the point of unconsciousness, robbed, and mocked by a group of “men” in Los Angeles in a shocking attack caught on tape.

YouTuber Eden The Doll, alongside Jaselene Whiterose and JoslynFlawless took to social media late Monday to report that they were attacked by transphobic trash in Hollywood who hit them, stole money, and phones from their purses and terrorized them with a knife while they simply waited for a rideshare pickup.

Eden, who is openly transgender and has been documenting her transition on her YouTube channel, broke the news on her IG story with a series of messages about the night of terror she and her friends endured.

“I was robbed, attacked, and jumped in Hollywood tonight,” she wrote. “I am alive and OK and will update everyone tomorrow.”

She later called out the account of @stevofilmz, who live-streamed the attack, writing;

“HE MOCKED US, sexualized and instigated THE ENTIRE attack. Him and his friends stole from us. Beat us. Laughed at us. Humiliated us. AND had the nerve to POST IT.”

She also noted that while the attack was happening, police cruisers were seen going by and NOT STOPPING even while the women screamed for help. Bystanders also stood by and laughed.

“Now he hits @jaslenewhiterose and steals he bag,” said Eden on her IG astory. “His friends chase us down in cars. They mock her [Joslyn] as she falls and he throws and breaks my phone.

Then, the “worst possible thing happened,” said Eden recounting one of the attackers bashing her friend/fellow model Jaslene in the head. The men laughed and said “she’s dead” as she collapsed on the ground.

“She completely passed out on me,” wrote Eden.

Jaslene has since shared on her InstaStory that she’s OK, and ready to find the men who attacked her. She also went Live to recap the horrific event in a tearful video.

“Thank you to everyone sending me prayers and kind words,” wrote the model. “I just don’t want this to get swept under the rug.”

Joslyn Flawless also shared a video on her own page of the shocking moment a “man” threatened her with a crowbar during the assault.

“He said if I was trans he would kill me, he then forced me to hold his hand while he looks for my friends to kill them for being trans.”

A Change.org petition has been launched calling on the LAPD to investigate.

“The Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division should be ashamed of themselves for driving right through this horrific and terrifying scene,” reads a portion of the petition. “On behalf of all of the loved ones of Joslyn, Jaslene, and Eden, we demand justice. All of the men involved and responsible for these inhumane acts of violence must be arrested, interrogated, and charged for assault, robbery, and attempted murder. Violence against all women should not be tolerated. “

Unfortunately, but luckily for legal purposes, the attackers’ live-stream was saved and uploaded to YouTube. It’s hard to watch.

***TRIGGER WARNING****

Vidoe shows trans violence, profanity and horrible humans belittling fellow human beings

The ladies are garnering support from the Internet and members of the LGBTQIA+ community including Pose actress Indya Moore, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Trinity The Tuck, and actress Trace Lysette.

I am mortified for those trans women in the video that’s posting around being attacked in LA. I sure hope you all are ok! This world is shit! I cant believe people literally feel entitled to take someone else’s belongings and lay hands on them! I hope they find these punks! — Trinity The Tuck (@TrinityTheTuck) August 18, 2020

We pray the THUGS who attacked Eden, Eden The Doll, Jaslene Whiterose, and JoslynFlawless are found immediately! This is unacceptable.