Drama Free: City Girls Dismiss Feud Rumors On ‘The Morning Hustle’ & Explain Wanting To Work With Nicki Minaj [Video]

Yung Miami and JT are enjoying life and remaining drama-free, making sure to let the world know they aren’t beefing with anyone—PERIOD.

The City Girls are finally back together as a unit after JT’s release from her prison bid. The process of growing their brand during this setback is documented in their recently released Youtube series, City Girls The Series. To promote the series and their abruptly released new album City On Lock, JT and Caresha stopped by The Morning Hustle to chat with Angie Ange and Lore’l.

The City Girls took the time to address rumors of a beef between them and their labelmate Cardi B after fans on Twitter attacked them for not supporting “WAP,” which promoted them to engage in a back-and-forth with upset supporters. The duo immediately deaded the rumors and let it be known it wasn’t an issue with Cardi, but their beef was with fan pages doing the most by trying to start beef between the female rappers. That also leads them to discuss why they still want to work with Nicki Minaj, regardless of whatever issues Nicki and Cardi may or may not have. They also go on to talk about men having issues with female rappers and what they do, Kanye West running for president, and how they spent their time during the quarantine.

You can watch the full 18-minute interview for yourself down below!