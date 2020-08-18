Everything We Know About OWN’s Upcoming “Greenleaf” Spin-Off (Starring Lynn Whitfield?)

We’re still reeling from last week’s bittersweet “Greenleaf” finale that gave us some closure while keeping the door open to many messy possibilities with Lady Mae taking over Calvary as head Pastor in charge.

With so many unanswered questions and potential storylines lingering in the shadows, it makes sense for OWN to give viewers a shenanigan-filled spin-off that, according to “Greenleaf” creator Craig Wright, will center around beloved First Lady-turned-Head Pastor Lady Mae.

“I think Lady Mae’s new role as the pastor of this church or another church is definitely going be the tentpole of whatever we do next,” said Wright in a recent interview with TVLine.

“When I saw her [preaching], it made me even more excited about the spin-off, because when you hear Lady Mae talking about how to love the past enough to let it go and how to look for the future, it’s just so exciting to me to do another chapter in the story,” he added.

He went on to say Lady Mae wouldn’t have a romance for a while, teased a Tasha/Jacob/Tara love triangle (that we can’t wait to see), hinted that Phil wouldn’t appear until Season 3 and touched on Grace.

“I feel certain that she will be a part of a story. In what way remains to be seen. Grace needs to go find her destiny. It isn’t in the church—at least not In today’s church. I see Grace more like Oprah,” he said.

As for the show name, rumors are swirling about “Delilah” but there’s been no official confirmation from OWN or Wright.

How do you feel about the potential “Greenleaf” spin-off? Who would YOU want it to focus on? Tell us in the comments and peep some chitter-chatter over the upcoming spin-off on the flip.