Shocking! ‘Sweetie Pies’ Star Tim Norman Arrested In Murder-For-Hire Plot Of Nephew

A former star of an OWN show is behind bars for a shocking murder-for-hire plot.

Tim Norman of Welcome To Sweetie Pies fame was arrested on federal charges stemming from the 2016 killing of his nephew, 18-year-old Andre Montgomery. Andre was featured on the popular reality show highlighting legendary St. Louis restaurant owner Ms. Robbie Montgomery and her family.

Norman, 41, was also featured on the show and at one point visited the site where his nephew lost his life in 2016. He was seen “grieving” in the video alongside his mother Ms. Robbie before visiting the site where his own father was killed just a short distance away.

St. Louis’ The Riverfront Times reports that Norman’s been charged with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities (a cellphone) in the commission of a murder-for-hire, resulting in death. The reality star was charged by a federal complaint on Aug. 11 and was arrested Tuesday in Jackson, Mississippi. He is being held in the Madison County Detention Center.

According to a criminal complaint, Norman conspired with an exotic dancer, Teria Ellis of Memphis Tennessee, to have his nephew killed so he could reap the benefits of a $450K in life insurance policy he took out on the teen. He was listed as the sole beneficiary.

Authorities allege that Norman and the stripper used burner phones to unhash the sinister plot. Teria enticed the nephew via her Instagram account handle, @Alexusdagreat, and told him that she would be visiting St. Louis.

“I’m on my way in town,” she wrote him in an email on March 10, 2016, according to court records obtained by The RiverFrontTimes.

Norman himself then came to St. Louis and the plot allegedly continued. Cell phone records show that Andre sent an address to the stripper on March 14 who then called Tim Norman seemingly to send him the location. The teen was shot to death at the residence that night.

The feds say that after the shooting, the stripper did NOT immediately call 911. Instead, she called Tim Norman.

One minute after the eighteen-year-old was shot, Ellis made another call — to Norman.” “Despite being at the scene of Montgomery’s murder at 8:02pm, ELLIS’s first phone call was not to the police, but rather to [NORMAN] at 8:03 p.m., at which time her phone location data showed she was driving in a direction consistent with her returning home in Memphis, Tennessee,” the criminal complaint says as obtained by The RiverFrontTimes. Phone records would then show the phone moving south along Interstate 55. Norman’s phone showed him flying back to Los Angeles, arriving early the morning after the killing. That same day, March 15, 2016, both the burner phones went dark, authorities say.

Records show that the woman involved later started depositing money into various checking accounts totaling more than $9,000 before once again allegedly meeting up with Norman in Los Angeles alongside her mother. Norman later sent the woman $700.

Mind you, the feds allege that Tim Norman hasn’t been able to collect a SINGLE PENNY from the $450K life insurance policy. On March 21, 2016, he allegedly called the bank, but he never provided all the documentation required and still hasn’t gotten the money, according to court records reports The Riverfront Times.

