Cover Your Eyes: Kimbella Shared Kinky Photos With Fresh-Out-The-Feds Juelz Santana And Fans Are Scurrying To UNSEE It

Married folks Kimbella and Juelz Santana have been in a state of bliss ever since the rapper was released from being in jail on gun and drug charges. They’ve been sharing many of their special moments together on instagram , but did their last photoshoot take things too far?

Fans collectively gasped at the Santanas for sharing kinky photos featuring Kimbella in a sexy bikini and a kitty mask. Meanwhile Juelz was lounging in a bubble bath, naked in the photos. On Juelz ankle. you can see his ankle monitor.

Do you think these photos are all that risque?

I know Kimbella happy to have Juelz Santana home n all, but they could've kept this on the camera roll. It's the ankle monitor for me, and who took the pic chile??? I see Only Fans in their future. Make that money y'all. 😖😖 pic.twitter.com/0AOlJgrY8d — You Done Messed Up A-A-Ron (@theteaisbyme) August 19, 2020

Fans are speculating that the couple is teasing the explicit photos to warm their audience up for “OnlyFans”. Recently, Lil Kim revealed she was considering creating OnlyFans content with her boyfriend Mr. Papers, mentioning that the platform was cutting huge checks for influencers. Cardi B recently joined the platform too, although she did make it clear to fans that she wouldn’t be sharing any sexy content. The WAPtivist said she’ll be sharing behind the scenes footage of her video “WAP” and giving fans a closer look into her personal life.

Whatever the reason, fans reactions are hilarious.

Why kimbella and Juelz take them pics? Why they showed us? Why she got that mask on? pic.twitter.com/W8xNk7EFIo — ANGEL 💫 (@yoangel) August 19, 2020

It’s great to see Juelz and Kimbella happy overall since times have been rocky for the couple prior. In August 2018, Juelz pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. He began his sentence in March 2019. The rapper also has some looming legal troubles ahead as he begins to transition to life after lockup. Santana was recently faced with a 33k tax lien over unpaid maintenance fees on his condominium in Northern New Jersey. Hopefully it all clears up.

Of course social media always has a few comedians. Hit the flip for the hilarious reactions to Juelz and Kimbella’s risqué photoshoot.