Where Is Jada? LisaRaye Jokes About Wanting Will Smith To Smash Her Cakes To Entanglement Smithereens

LisaRaye McCoy got comfortable while talking to her girlfriend Garcelle Beauvais on her podcast about her sexual preferences and who her married Hollyweird crush might be. During a conversation between McCoy, Sherri Shepard and Beauvais for Going To Bed With Garcelle, LisaRaye named Will Smith as her “ideal partner.” Garcelle asked LisaRaye to describe her ideal partner and she blurted out her answer.

“Oh, I can tell you right now. Will Smith.”

Garcelle, who used to date Will Smith, reminded LisaRaye that Will Smith is famously MARRIED to Jada Pinkett Smith and LisaRaye didn’t flinch.

Garcelle: “GIRL, you can’t pick him!” Lisaraye: “Why I can’t??? We can have an entanglement.

LisaRaye seemed to be making a joke mentioning “entanglement”, the word Jada Pinkett used to describe her affair with August Alsina on Red Table Talk. LisaRaye then clarified that she meant a “Will Smith type.” She said her attraction was because “he’s so charming, he’s rich, he’s poetic, he’s a philanthropist, he’s a humanitarian, he’s a great dad.”

You can hear LisaRaye swoon over The Fresh Prince around the 17 minute and 15 second mark on Garcelle’s podcast below.

LisaRaye actually starred in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s executive produced sitcom “All Of Us” in the early 2000’s. The actress has been in the media a lot lately too, including last month when she got DRAGGED by the Barbz for saying that Nicki had to “Bow Down” to Lil Kim if they were to go up against one another in a potential VERZUZ battle.

What do you think about LisaRaye’s Will Smith revelation?