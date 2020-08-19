For Your Viewing Pleasure: HBO Releases Lovecraft Country For Free Stream In Case You Missed The Epic Premiere Episode [Video]

Lovecraft Country got off to a phenomenal start this past Sunday and if you missed it or don’t have HBO then you aren’t completely SOL. The folks at HBO just dropped the premiere episode on YouTube fo’ the free-free. We’re almost positive that they did this to entice you to watch then goad you into subscribing for fifty-leven dollars per month.

We won’t even hold you, it’s worth it.

This series is about to be the talk of award season on the next go-round and based on the first episode it will be very deserving of all the praise it’s about to receive.

We’ve reported on all things Lovecraft ever since it was announced and we weren’t disappointed by the hype one bit. At this point, you probably already know that the show stars Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Courtney B. Vance, and Michael Kenneth Williams but those great names don’t even do the debut justice. The layers, the history, the acknowledgment of Black icons, the Afrofuturism…it’s glorious.

Even if you’re somehow on-the-fence about whether you should watch then we are here to answer that question for you unequivocally, yes. Yes, you should be watching.

Press play down bottom and invest an hour for free. If you’re unsatisfied we’ll give you your money back.